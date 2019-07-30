Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Fridley are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in the attempted abduction of a 7-year-old girl last week.
Credit: Fridley Police Department
According to the Fridley Police Department, officers responded around 12:51 p.m. on July 26 to the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE on a report of an adult male who pulled a child to his car.
Police say the 7-year-old was able to break away from the vehicle and flee on foot.
Authorities are now requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner or driver of the red Acura RSX two-door car seen below:
Anyone with information is requested to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fridley Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
