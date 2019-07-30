MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 11-year-old boy died after flipping an ATV that pinned him Monday afternoon.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported on July 29 at 4:13 p.m. on the 3100 block of 580th Avenue in Harvey Township. There, the caller said a person had been trapped under an ATV and was not breathing.
Authorities say the boy was alone and operating the ATV when it flipped after taking a hard turn, landing on him.
CPR was started prior to emergency responders’ arrival and lifesaving efforts were continued when they arrived.
The victim, identified as Caleb Robert Karnitz of Hutchinson, was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. There, he died from his injuries.
The sheriff’s office is investigating, but said it appears to be an accident.
