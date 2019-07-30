



Clues from a western Wisconsin crime scene led investigators to questions they may never be able to answer. The Chippewa County Sheriff says Ritchie German Junior fatally shot his mother, brother and nephew in their Lafayette house– before tormenting another family and killing a young woman in Lake Hallie. He then turned the gun on himself.

RELATED: WI Sheriff Releases ID Of Man Who Killed 4 In Chippewa Co.; Investigating Motive

There is still no known motive as why German killed three of his family members before shooting the lock off a front door, shooting two homeowners inside– who are expected to recover– and then fatally shooting their 24-year-old daughter Laile Vang. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

However, Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said it may have been a planned abduction.

Kowalczyk drew parallels between this crime and the Jayme Closs Case in Barron County.

“It was kind of similar in nature,” he said. “In the Closs investigation, the door was breached. A shotgun was used. Mr. Closs was shot; Mrs. Closs was shot.”

He said when police arrived on scene, they found the car German used to get to the Vang’s home still running out front. There were items in the car leading police to believe this was, at first, a planned abduction.

“The Vengs are going to survive from their injuries, but it could have been very, very similar in nature as to what happened– and again, I’m not saying that was the motive, but again, it’s just unlikely that some of the same incidents up in Barron County happened in Chippewa County.”

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office does not know where German was living before the shootings. They fear there could be more crime scenes out there and need more information from anyone who knew him. People can call the office at 715-726-7701.