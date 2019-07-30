MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was brief but turbulent for Paul Fenton as the general manager of the Minnesota Wild hockey team. WCCO’s Mike Max confirms he has now been released from his duties following a rough season.

“After giving much thought to this difficult decision, I informed Paul today that he was not the right fit for our organization going forward,” Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold said. “I believe we have a good hockey team, a team that will compete for a playoff spot this year, and I look forward to hiring a General Manager that will help us win a Stanley Cup. I would like to thank Paul for his time with the Wild and wish him and his family the best in the future.”

Max reports that Fenton’s firing was the result of bad trades and a lack of good new additions on the off-season. Max added the locker room culture had long been seen as an issue.

Fenton was hired as general manager of the Minnesota Wild in May 2018, after 20 seasons in the front office with the division rival Nashville Predators. Then 58-year-old Fenton spent the previous 12 seasons as assistant GM for the Predators. He helped David Poile, the winningest general manager in NHL history, shape the roster that reached the Stanley Cup Final and won the Presidents’ Trophy with the best regular-season record for 2017-18.

Max reports some of the names that will pop up for his replacement will include Pittsburgh assistant GM Bill Guerin and Brian Lawton, locally. Until a replacement is found, Minnesota Wild assistant general manager Tom Kurvers will serve as acting GM.

Leipold will reportedly be available to the media Tuesday afternoon.