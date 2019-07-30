MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A violent altercation between two people Tuesday morning at a Metropolitan State University building left campus security officers and police unable to identify the involved parties.
The university’s public information officer said the incident, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the university’s library, brings no threat to the campus.
A person briefly attended to by security officers left before emergency responders arrived. Officials say they don’t believe any students or employees were directly involved but cannot confirm their identity or affiliation. Police are currently investigating the incident, the university said.
In a statement, Metropolitan State University said “the safety and security of our faculty, staff and students is our top priority” and that the university is thankful for the “swift action” of security, police and emergency responders.
