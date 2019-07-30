MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis say they have taken into custody a man wanted for homicide, who they say fled into a wooded area in Fridley Tuesday morning.
Minneapolis police say they were trying to stop the man, who they believed was a homicide suspect, in Robbinsdale when he took off in a car.
After a chase, police used two pit maneuvers to stop the car, the man jumped out and took off running into the woods near Skywood Lane Northeast and Matterhorn Drive Northeast in Fridley.
Police established a perimeter and deployed K9 officers on the ground as well as a State Patrol helicopter searching the area from above.
Just before 9 a.m., police confirmed they had taken the suspect into custody.
