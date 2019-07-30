  • WCCO 4On Air

Credit: CBS News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  A protest is underway Tuesday afternoon outside a federal building complex near Fort Snelling.

Hundreds of protesters are currently blocking the exit of the Whipple Federal Building, trapping employees in a nearby parking lot.

Credit: CBS News

According to the Facebook event, the protest, which was organized by Twin Cities Never Again Action, is against ICE and “unjust concentration camps.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

