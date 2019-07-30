Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A protest is underway Tuesday afternoon outside a federal building complex near Fort Snelling.
Hundreds of protesters are currently blocking the exit of the Whipple Federal Building, trapping employees in a nearby parking lot.
According to the Facebook event, the protest, which was organized by Twin Cities Never Again Action, is against ICE and “unjust concentration camps.”
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
