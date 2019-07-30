



It takes a special person to shed their shyness and step onto a stage. That’s all the more apparent when you’re living with developmental disabilities.

That’s just what the Northern Starz Children’s Theatre is about to do for the second straight summer. Says executive director, Rachel Bohnsack, “these kids can sing and they can dance, and they can act really well.”

The theatre-based in Ramsey is partnering with The Penguin Project. It was born some 17 years ago in Peoria, Illinois as a way to give young people who are too often left in the dark the chance to shine.

Young actors like Jacob Gunville, who plays the role of Omar in Disney’s Aladdin Jr.

“So I’m guessing I’d normally be in the way back instead of towards the front,” explains Gunville.

Performance director Paula Anderson says mentors will be on stage with each actor, but with the extra challenges comes huge rewards.

“To have them be the stars and they know they are the stars, it’s beaming, it’s amazing to watch them,” says Anderson.

Northern Starz Children’s Theatre performed its first Penguin Project production last summer with the musical Annie. With a cast of nearly double last season’s performance, the nearly 60 actors and mentors will leave disabilities behind and sing, dance and act their way into the hearts of the audience.

“It’s a fun way to express myself through arts,” explains young actor, Ari Carlile.

After four months of rehearsals, it’s the eve of opening night. No jitters, only joy for young performers who’d take the Tony for spirit!

“The biggest thing I can say is expect some tears,” cautions Bohnsack.

And nothing short of a performance built of pride!

Performances are scheduled at the Anoka Ramsey Community College Performing Arts Center.

Opening night is Wednesday, July 31st at 7:00 p.m.

Additional shows are set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings as well as a Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m.

