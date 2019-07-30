MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — GOP Senator Rand Paul is offering to buy Minnesota’s Rep. Ilhan Omar a ticket to Somalia, saying “she might come back and appreciate America more.”
The Kentucky Republican made the comments in an interview with Breitbart published last week. He said Omar is unlike the immigrants he has met, who he said appreciate the greatness of the United States.
“She says we’re a terrible country? I think that’s about as ungrateful as you can get,” Paul said. “I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia.”
“I think she can look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia,” he continued. “She might come back and appreciate America more.”
In an apparent response to Paul’s comments, Omar retweeted Tom Arnold, who said: “Imagine being Rand Paul’s next door neighbor and having to deal with @RandPaul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings. No wonder he ripped his toupee off.”
Omar was born in Somalia. She spent her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp before moving to Minnesota at the age of 12. She became an American citizen in 2000.
