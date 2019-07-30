MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mayo Clinic in Rochester once again tops the list of the nation’s best hospitals.
U.S. News & World Report issued their 2019 rankings Tuesday, and the Rochester institution was ranked above all else.
The rankings were determined by hospital service in 16 areas of “complex specialty care,” along with nine bellwether procedures.
Mayo’s closest competition came from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, which ranked second, and third-place Johns Hopkins Memorial in Baltimore. Cleveland Clinic dropped from second to fourth.
“(Mayo Clinic) is nationally ranked in 15 adult and 6 pediatric specialties and rated high performing in 1 adult specialty and 9 procedures and conditions,” U.S. News & World Report said.
In Minnesota, the next-best ranked hospital was Allina Health’s Abbott Northwestern, followed by St. Cloud Hospital. Mercy Hospital dropped from third to fourth.
