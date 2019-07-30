MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Pope County say two men are facing felony charges for attempting to solicit children online for sex.
Fifty-eight-year-old Kevin Klimek and 21-year-old Cody Linz were both charged Monday in Pope County District Court with felony electronic solicitation of a minor.
According to the Pope County Sheriff’s office, both Klimek and Linz contacted undercover officers posing online as juveniles under the age of 16. Both men attempted to meet the juvenile for the purpose of sexual contact.
“Pope County law enforcement agencies strive to ensure those living in and traveling to our communities are welcomed and feel safe to travel about our local communities at all times,” said Pope County Sheriff Tim Riley. “Online solicitation of minors is a statewide problem and the Pope County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to address the issue within our local communities.”
