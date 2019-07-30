  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you have a hard time sleeping when you stay at a hotel? A new study shows hotel sleep quality really matters.

The year-long J.D. Power study found that guests ranked sleep quality as one of the most important aspects of their stay.

But only about 29 percent of people surveyed had a better-than-expected night’s sleep during their stay.

About 78 percent of guests who had a superb sleep experience at a particular hotel said they would return to the property.

So which hotels ranked highest for customer satisfaction? Among luxury hotels, The Ritz-Carlton was tops. Upscale titles went to Hard Rock Hotels and Best Western Premier. The best midscale hotels, ranked by satisfaction, were Drury Hotels and Wingate by Wyndham. And, among economy options, Microtel by Wyndham.

