MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four firefighters have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a house fire east of downtown St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the fire occurred at a house on the 700 block of Plum Street late Wednesday morning.

Around 1 p.m., the fire was out and fire investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire.

Four firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat-related injuries. Officials say it was due to prolonged exposure to heat on the second floor as they tried to access the fire in the attic.

There were no civilian injuries.

