Filed Under:Carver County, Chaska, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Police Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver was killed in Chaska yesterday after colliding with several vehicles. He was identified as 40-year-old James Erickson of St. Paul.

The Carver County Sheriff said they got a report he was weaving, crossing the lines and driving at fluctuating speeds.

Deputies tried to stop him on Highway 212 in Cologne around 5:30 p.m., but he took off at a high rate of speed.

When he got to Highway 41, he exited 212, smashed into other cars, and died at the scene.

Five drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Comments