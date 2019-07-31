Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver was killed in Chaska yesterday after colliding with several vehicles. He was identified as 40-year-old James Erickson of St. Paul.
The Carver County Sheriff said they got a report he was weaving, crossing the lines and driving at fluctuating speeds.
Deputies tried to stop him on Highway 212 in Cologne around 5:30 p.m., but he took off at a high rate of speed.
When he got to Highway 41, he exited 212, smashed into other cars, and died at the scene.
Five drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.
