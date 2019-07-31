



Investigators in the north metro are asking for the public’s help in finding a man charged in a hit-and-run last week that left a 23-year-old man dead.

The Roseville Police Department says officers are looking for Daniel Jennings, 36, who was charged via warrant in Ramsey County this week with failure to stop after a crash. If convicted of the charge, he could face up to 3 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Jennings was driving an SUV in the early morning hours of July 22 when he ran over a man, identified as Michael Strong, of Minneapolis, whom witnesses say had laid down on Cleveland Avenue, near the Radisson Hotel.

Witnesses said the SUV driver briefly stopped after hitting Strong but fled without talking to first responders.

Strong died at the scene. He suffered severe head wounds. Investigators spoke with his girlfriend, with whom Strong had been arguing that night. She told investigators that Strong had said to her: “I want to die, I want to kill myself.”

Surveillance video led investigators to a nearby motel, where they found the SUV involved in the collision. A man who said he was a passenger in the SUV told police that Jennings was driving.

Jennings called police hours after the incident and admitted he was behind the wheel. He said there was “nothing he could do” because he didn’t see the man in the road, the complaint states. He also said that he knew he was in trouble.

Jennings agreed to go to the police department to give a formal statement but didn’t show up. As of Wednesday, Jennings has yet to be found.

Anyone with information on Jennings’ whereabouts is asked to call Roseville police at 651-792-7008.

