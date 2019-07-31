Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you have certain ages in mind for hitting important life goals? A new survey by H&R Block reveals the average age that people hope to hit those milestones.
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you have certain ages in mind for hitting important life goals? A new survey by H&R Block reveals the average age that people hope to hit those milestones.
When it comes to getting married, people say 26 is the best age.
Subsequently, 27 is considered the best age for starting a family. And when it comes to buying a first home, most people say 29.
People think their “forever home” should be attained by at 37. And retirement should ideally happen at 63.
You must log in to post a comment.