



The small community of Lake Hallie, Wisconsin is rallying around their neighbors after a Hmong Family was randomly attacked in their home, leaving a 24-year-old woman dead.

The Vang Family lives on 45th Ave. in the Villages of Lake Hallie. On Sunday night, just after 10 p.m., investigators say 33-year-old Ritchie German Jr. shot off the front locks of the Vang home, entered shooting the homeowners Teng and Mai Vang, both of them survived, and then shooting and killing their 24-year-old daughter Laile Vang. Afterwards, German killed himself.

Before he went to the Vang’s home, investigators say he shot and killed 3 of his own family members; his mother, brother, and 8-year-old nephew.

A few days after the shooting, you could find next-door neighbor Carolyn Prochnow mowing the Vang’s lawn.

“With both of the owners losing their oldest daughter, to me this is the least thing we could do for them,” said Prochnow.

The Chippewa County sheriff James Kowalcyzk says Teng and Mai Vang were both shot in the arm. They survived, but their injuries were bad enough both of them had to have an arm amputated.

Sheriff Kowalcyzk says he has no connection to the Vang family.

Carolyn says the Vang’s often did yard work and tended to their garden, which is why she wanted to keep it up while the parents recover.

“Just two weeks ago, the mother, who lost one of her arms, she brought over 2 bags of fresh of produce to my family, just because,” said Prochnow.

These neighbors hope the trauma eventually leaves, but the Vang’s stay.

“We’re hoping they will be coming back home because I couldn’t ask for a nicer neighbor,” said Prochnow.

Investigators do not have a motive as to why German killed 4 people and then himself.

Meanwhile, friends of the Vang family created a GoFundMe account to raise money for Teng and Mai’s medical expenses and for their daughter’s funeral expenses.