COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — A boy was reportedly hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Wednesday evening in Coon Rapids.
The Anoka County Sheriff confirmed the boy was riding his bike on the 8600 block of Norway Street just before 4 p.m. when he was struck. Authorities believe the boy was riding his bike toward his home when he went out into the street. The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately and is cooperating with police.
The child was taken to Children’s Hospital. The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.
Police do not believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
