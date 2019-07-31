Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Wisconsin are asking the public’s help finding a missing man who may be heading toward Minnesota.
Authorities say 79-year-old Robert Swanson disappeared from the Wisconsin Dells Wednesday, and police believe he could be traveling to Shorewood or the East Bethel area in Minnesota.
Swanson is 5’8, 190 pounds and is driving a silver Mercury Milan with Wisconsin plates 946-ZVF. It is unknown what Swanson is wearing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495.
