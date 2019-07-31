  • WCCO 4On Air

File photo of a judge's gavel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)File photo of a judge's gavel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 58-year-old Worthington woman has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing Social Security benefits from vulnerable adults.

On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that Elizabeth Ann Berger will spend one year and one day in prison. She pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds on April 1, 2019.

According to Berger’s guilty plea and court document, Berger carried out the crimes while acting as the President and CEO of Prairie Payee Services, Inc., which is an organizational representative payee for vulnerable adults who were Social Security beneficiaries. From March 2013 to September 2014, Berger stole $49,651.78 in Social Security benefits administered by the company and fees collected from the Social Security Administration.

Berger also received 2 years of supervised release and is ordered to pay $49,651.78 in restitution.

