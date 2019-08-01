MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police shot a person believed to be armed Thursday during an incident at the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, officers responded just before 10 a.m. after an adult male called dispatch saying, “Cops are looking for me. I have a 9milimeter and I’m not afraid to use it. Send everybody.”
Police say dispatch was able to trace the call to the Indianhead Motel. After contacting the motel, police learned that the suspect had rented a room there.
According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, officers had prior information that the suspect, who has been identified as 48-year-old man, was a convicted felon with a history of threatened use of weapons.
Police say after numerous failed attempts to communicate with the suspect, the individual was shot and transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
His condition is unknown at this time.
No residents or officers were injured during the incident, and police say there is no danger to the public. The motel and surrounding businesses are open at this time.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department requested backup from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team during the incident.
An investigation is underway.
