MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 7-year-old girl died Sunday when she was struck by a pickup truck at Jellystone Camp-Resort in Sauk County, Wisconsin.
According to investigators, a pickup truck driven by a 76-year-old man was traveling through the camping area of the resort just before 10:30 a.m. When cresting a hill, he struck the girl, who was in the roadway.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Officials say speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
