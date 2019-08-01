



– Since his son, Archer, was shot and killed by Carver County deputies last summer, Don Amorosi has worked nonstop fighting for police reform and mental health awareness.

When he first heard of a new working group aimed at reducing the number of officer-involved shootings in Minnesota, he thought it was a good idea.

“That was my first reaction. Then I looked a little more closely and my reaction changed, somewhat,” Amorosi said.

Chaired by Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Attorney General Keith Ellison, the panel is mostly made up of lawyers, law enforcement and lawmakers.

“It seems overweight with politicians, law enforcement, former law enforcement and underweight when it comes to victims … more importantly, underweight with mental health professionals,” Amorosi said.

Minnesota has seen more than a hundred officer-involved shootings since 2014 and many of those killed were dealing with mental health issues, including 16-year-old Archer. His father wants a Department of Human Services representative to replace the attorney general on the panel.

“Not having at least half that board filled with people who represent mental health is a weakness of the committee,” Amorosi said.

Don has reached out to both the public safety commissioner and the attorney general about his concerns but says he hasn’t heard back as of Thursday night.

The panel will hold public hearings over the next three months. Their hope is to have a final report with recommendations on how to prevent, investigate and prosecute police shootings by February.

For more information on the working group, visit the department of public safety’s website.