MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Those heading out on the highway this weekend for Sturgis should expect construction work zones along Interstate 90.
I-90 will have a series of pavement and bridge repairs from the Wisconsin border to the South Dakota border.
This will manifest in single-lane traffic, lane changes, and traffic slowdowns around the work zones.
Motorists traveling to South Dakota’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are encouraged to follow the speed limit signs within the work zones, be attentive, drive with caution, and to never enter roads blocked with barriers or cones.
Download the 511 phone app or check the website for real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota.
