Title: Graphic Artist
Department: Creative
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- WCCO-TV has a position open for an enthusiastic, bright, technically minded creative who’d like to join a graphic design and promotions group that offers a wide range of work and mediums. The ideal candidate will create impactful, daily news graphics and special packages, adhering to the CBS brand. They will conceptualize and execute engaging on-air animations for promos, shows, commercials, corporate presentations, etc. This position will work directly with the Art Director, writer/producers, editors and other graphic artists.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Excellent typography, design and color theory practices.
- Proficient in the Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects.
- A demo reel or portfolio demonstrating those abilities.
- Knowledge of the Mac OS workflow.
- Must be highly organized and able to follow instructions completely and accurately.
- Excellent time management skills and ability to work unsupervised, to tight deadlines.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Must be dedicated, punctual, have a strong work ethic and willing to learn.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Previous broadcast television experience.
- Knowledge of the Twin Cities and vicinity is an asset.
- Designing for Chyron Lyric or similar experience.
- Understanding of the print design process.
- Cinema 4D experience is a huge asset.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- References may be required.
- Able to work Holidays when needed.
