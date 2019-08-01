MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened during an apparent home invasion that happened Thursday morning in St. Paul. Police say that one person was taken from the scene with gunshot wounds to his leg.
Police say the responded to a call for help at about 8 a.m. The caller said that someone had broken into her home and shot her boyfriend.
Officers said the caller had reportedly been tied up during the robbery, and there were also two young children at the home while it was being robbed. The children were unharmed and police don’t know whether they witnessed any of the invasion or shooting.
St. Paul Fire Department medics transported the man who was shot to the hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Two vehicles were stolen, but it’s unclear whether anything was stolen from inside the home.
Police said they don’t believe the robbery and shooting were random.
You must log in to post a comment.