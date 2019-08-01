MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The homicide suspect arrested following a police chase in the north metro earlier this week is facing charges.
Robert Buckner, 27, of Minneapolis, is charged with fleeing police officers, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.
According to a criminal complaint, officers tried to stop Buckner on Tuesday morning in Robbinsdale.
He was a suspect in a homicide, the details of which have yet to be released.
Buckner sped off as squad cars approached him with lights and sirens whirling on Lake Drive.
It took two PIT maneuvers for officers to stop Buckner’s car, which had sped along Highway 100 into Fridley. Immediately after his vehicle came to a halt, Buckner led officers on a short foot chase.
Following Buckner’s arrest, investigators found a gun in his car.
The homicide investigation remains on-going, the complaint states.
Buckner remains in custody.
