MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the arrival of autumn, now just over the horizon, also comes the onset of corn mazes throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. While many often feature drone-friendly designs depicting pumpkins, cornucopias, or even ears of corn, one maze is using the popular pasttime to highlight a more serious matter.
Govin’s Farm, in Menomonie, Wisconsin, unveiled the theme of their corn maze this year, and it’s a testament to the importance of suicide prevention.
“We have always picked a theme that has meaning to our family and this year suicide was something we unfortunately had to face and learn about,” was the message issued from the farm’s Facebook page. “We hope to make a difference in someone’s life and help them understand that they matter.”
According to a report, the owners lost a family member to suicide about six months ago.
The maze is scheduled to open Sept. 21.
Anyone in need of help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
