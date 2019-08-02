MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in North Minneapolis early Friday morning. The shooting happened after a confrontation with police officers.
Police responded to a 911 call at about 2:50 a.m. Friday. They arrived at the 2400 block of Emerson Avenue North.
A woman had been shot, authorities said, and was taken to the hospital with what is believed is non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they were involved in a confrontation with a man who had a gun. Officers shot and killed the man.
There is still a strong police presence in the neighborhood.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.
Few other details were immediately available. Stay with WCCO.com all morning for the latest developments.
