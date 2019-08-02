MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire officials in Burnsville say a chemical leak that prompted the evacuations of two apartment buildings Friday has been resolved.
According to the Burnsville Fire Department, it received a call at 9 a.m. about a pool chemical leak at the Carrington Court Apartments, located at 700 Evergreen Drive.
Upon arrival, crews discovered chemicals actively leaking and causing health concerns for residents and firefighters. Two victims were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Two buildings, 720 and 260 Evergreen Drive, were evacuated.
The fire department says there are no longer concerns for safety of the building’s residents and they are free to reoccupy the building.
Roadways around the buildings have also been reopened.
The Dakota County Special Operations Haz Mat Team helped the fire department mitigate the situation.
You must log in to post a comment.