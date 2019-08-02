NEW ULM, Minn. (WCCO) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to the stabbing death of his mother.

The New Ulm Police Department announced Adeyemi Dean Jr. was arrested in New Ulm just before 8 a.m. and charged with one count of second-degree murder. His arrest stems from an April 26 incident in which investigators found his mother, Gabrielle Dearing, had been stabbed to death more than 60 times at her St. Paul residence.

Dean had been arrested immediately after investigators discovered Dearing’s body, but was released while authorities awaited test results indicating his palm print was a match to one left at the crime scene.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Dean Wednesday via a warrant.

According to the complaint, police arrived to Dearing’s home April 26 in response to a welfare check request. When they arrived, they saw a dark stain and a pair of scissors on a bed through a window. With the help of Dearing’s landlord, police gained access to the apartment, where they found Dearing had been stabbed 68 times.

Investigators determined the attack had happened between the evening of April 22 and the morning of April 21.

Dean had been living with his mother at the time of the incident.

On April 19, police were called to investigate another incident involving Dean, in which the complaint states he was arguing with the mother of his child when he grabbed her head and “violently twisted it.” He then attacked the woman’s mother, holding a knife to her neck. The women told police they physically fought Dean off before officers arrived.

Dean was taken to the Brown County Jail where he is awaiting transfer to the Ramsey County Jail.