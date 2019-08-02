Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Generally, when WCCO reporters and anchors head out for Goin’ to the Lake, they trek up north, to the St. Croix River Valley or western Minnesota. This time, however, they stayed close to the Twin Cities to enjoy the purifying waters of Lake Minnetonka.
6Smith
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Generally, when WCCO reporters and anchors head out for Goin’ to the Lake, they trek up north, to the St. Croix River Valley or western Minnesota. This time, however, they stayed close to the Twin Cities to enjoy the purifying waters of Lake Minnetonka.
Jason DeRusha and Matt Brickman are spending Thursday and Friday at the largest lake in the metro (and the ninth largest lake in the state). The weather looks to be perfect as the two look to highlight the lake’s landmarks and uncover some lesser-known destinations.
Here are some of the places Matt and Jason stopped (or planned to stop) on Friday.
6Smith
Back Channel Brewing
Dakota Rail Regional Trail
Lake Minnetonka Sailing School
You must log in to post a comment.