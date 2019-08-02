  • WCCO 4On Air

Every Friday, we feature a special pet guest in need of a permanent home on WCCO 4 News At Noon. This week, it’s TJ!

TJ is an extremely affectionate cat. Though he doesn’t have experience with young children, he’s very easy going and may do very well with them.

The Animal Humane Society says TJ needs to be the only pet in the home.

TJ is a Forget-Me-Not, which means he’s been available for adoption for over two weeks. TJ has been waiting for a home since mid-July.

