MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol and Metro Transit officials were on the scene after a crash involving a Metro Transit bus in Golden Valley Friday morning.
The crash happened along Highway 55 near Schaper Road, sometime before 8:30 a.m.
Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed the crash also involved a car, which was seen with its front section crumpled in.
Golden Valley authorities said the road for westbound traffic was closed, and suggested motorists instead use Glenwood Avenue or Interstate 394 as alternate routes.
Few other details were immediately available. Stay with WCCO.com for the latest.
