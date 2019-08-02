Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police confirmed a vehicle hit a building on Lowry Avenue in north Minneapolis Friday night.
Minneapolis police say the vehicle hit the building at the corner of Lowry and Colfax Avenues North around 9:30 p.m. Twelve injuries were reported, but none were considered serious.
Traffic was being diverted on Lowry Avenue while crews worked to clear the scene.
Earlier it was reported that alcohol was believed to have been a factor, but police now believe the crash could be the result of a medical emergency.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
