MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police confirmed a vehicle hit a building on Lowry Avenue in north Minneapolis Friday night.

Minneapolis police say the vehicle hit the building at the corner of Lowry and Colfax Avenues North around 9:30 p.m. Twelve injuries were reported, but none were considered serious.

(credit: CBS)

Traffic was being diverted on Lowry Avenue while crews worked to clear the scene.

Earlier it was reported that alcohol was believed to have been a factor, but police now believe the crash could be the result of a medical emergency.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

