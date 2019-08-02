



A car ride changed the fabric of two families in an instant Friday morning.

“I’m still in shock. I can’t believe this really happened, all three of them. It blows my mind,” said Dawn Meyer, a close family friend of three of the victims.

Meyer says Esther Peters and her son, Christopher Peterson, were headed back to Rochester after picking up her daughter, Shayla in western Minnesota.

“Esther beat breast cancer and Shayla had some health problems that she beat and Chris, too. They all beat this and then something happens like this,” said Meyer.

When they were just about 20 miles away from home, another driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 90.

Six family members in two separate cars were killed in the deadliest crash on Minnesota roads in a decade.

According to a GoFundMe page, Sheila and Tamara Eagle were traveling from Waukesha, Wisconsin to a family funeral in South Dakota, along with 11-year-old Nyobee Eagle Richardson.

At this point, the State Patrol doesn’t know why Eagle was driving the wrong way.

Investigators do know she and Tamara weren’t wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The State Patrol is in the midst of analyzing crash reconstruction to try and figure out how this happened.

That includes determining the direction and speed of each car.

They will also look into if drugs or alcohol played any role in the crash.