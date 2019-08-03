MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dozens of volunteers donated their Saturday to help out a local nonprofit that serves veterans.
Every Third Saturday is a nonprofit that helps homeless veterans and those struggling with PTSD.
Tom McKenna and his wife Jessi started the Every Third Saturday about 10 years ago. He says it’s all about community.
“Jessi and I wanted to do something to reach out to other veterans and their families that are suffering in the same way. That’s what Every Third Saturday is about,” McKenna said.
Every Third Saturday is moving locations, and volunteers from Rebuilding Together Twin Cities and Republic Services in Eden Prairie and Blaine are making that move smoother. They painted the fence, painted the outside of the building and built a community garden. Mckenna was ecstatic.
“I’m just completely overwhelmed today by all of this. This is incredible. We could never do it on our own. I am so eternally grateful,” McKenna said. “I look around, I almost get butterflies. This is going to serve so many veterans and so many other families in ways that no one else can.”
Every Third Saturday hopes to open after its inside renovation is complete, which should be sometime in the fall.
