MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Students at Lake Harriet Upper School in Minneapolis are using chalk to spread messages of love in response to threatening, anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted on the school’s door.
Crews painted over the graffiti, which included an ethnic slur and a swastika, Thursday afternoon.
“We sat down last night at the dinner table and had a big conversation about it and kind of explained to them the history of that symbol and why it’s so horrible to use that symbol, and talked about how we can overcome that and be better people for it,” said John Grein, a parent.
Students and parents say the chalk drawings better represent the neighborhood’s feelings.
“In the strongest terms, Minneapolis Public Schools condemns the anti-Semitic attack on our schools and community,” said Ed Graff, Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent. “We are working closely with the Minneapolis Police Department to find out who did this.”
The investigation is ongoing.
