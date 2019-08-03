Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Five people were hospitalized after a Metro Mobility bus crash Friday night on Highway 65 in Blaine.
State Patrol says a vehicle did not stop at a red light and hit the bus, knocking it on its side. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at 99th Street and Central Avenue
The two people on the bus were taken to the hospital. Three people in the other vehicle, including a 2-year-old, were transported to Hennepin Healthcare.
Officials say no one was seriously hurt.
No additional information is available.
