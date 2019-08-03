  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blaine, Highway 65, Metro Mobility

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Five people were hospitalized after a Metro Mobility bus crash Friday night on Highway 65 in Blaine.

State Patrol says a vehicle did not stop at a red light and hit the bus, knocking it on its side. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at 99th Street and Central Avenue

The two people on the bus were taken to the hospital. Three people in the other vehicle, including a 2-year-old, were transported to Hennepin Healthcare.

Officials say no one was seriously hurt.

No additional information is available.

Comments