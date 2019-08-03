Comments
An irresistibly easy corn salad that has all the flavors of classic Mexican street corn.
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 4 ears Amaize Sweet Corn, husked
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1/8 teaspoon paprika
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper (optional)
- 2 ounces Cotija cheese or Parmesan, crumbled (about 1/2 cup), plus more for serving
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving
- Kosher salt
- freshly ground pepper
Directions:
- Prepare grill for medium heat.
- Grill corn, turn occasionally, until tender and charred, 8-10 minutes; let cool slightly. Cut kernels from cobs and transfer to a medium bowl.
- Whisk mayonnaise, lime juice, paprika, cayenne (if using), 2 ounces Cotija cheese and 2 tablespoons cilantro in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper. Dressing can be made 2 days ahead; cover and chill in refrigerator until ready to use.
- Add corn and toss to combine. Top with more cheese and cilantro.
