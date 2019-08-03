  • WCCO 4On Air

An irresistibly easy corn salad that has all the flavors of classic Mexican street corn.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 4 ears Amaize Sweet Corn, husked
  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper (optional)
  • 2 ounces Cotija cheese or Parmesan, crumbled (about 1/2 cup), plus more for serving
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving
  • Kosher salt
  • freshly ground pepper

Directions:

  • Prepare grill for medium heat.
  • Grill corn, turn occasionally, until tender and charred, 8-10 minutes; let cool slightly. Cut kernels from cobs and transfer to a medium bowl.
  • Whisk mayonnaise, lime juice, paprika, cayenne (if using), 2 ounces Cotija cheese and 2 tablespoons cilantro in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper. Dressing can be made 2 days ahead; cover and chill in refrigerator until ready to use.
  • Add corn and toss to combine. Top with more cheese and cilantro.
