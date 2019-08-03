Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a construction crew found a 57-year-old man dead in his crashed vehicle Saturday morning in St. Croix County, Wisconsin.
The crew arrived for work in the 3200 block of 50th Avenue in Cady Township and called dispatch just before 5:30 a.m. to report the crashed vehicle. That area of 50th Avenue was closed to traffic due to Interstate 94 construction.
Officials identified the driver as Daniel M. Gibson, of Knapp, Wisconsin. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.
Authorities do not know what time the crash occurred. The investigation is ongoing.
This crash makes the ninth traffic death recorded by St. Croix County this year.
You must log in to post a comment.