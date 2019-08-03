MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While responding to a domestic disturbance complaint at a La Crosse, Wisconsin residence, an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect, leaving both men with gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon.
Police say an officer arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Ninth Street South around 3 p.m. and made contact with the suspect at the rear of the residence. The 34-year-old suspect pulled out a hand gun and the officer responded with his sidearm. The two exchanged gunfire.
The officer was struck by one round in the chest but was protected by his vest. The suspect was struck multiple times by the officer’s return fire.
Police say the suspect is the ex-husband of the person who made the complaint.
Both parties were taken to the hospital for gunshot-related injuries and the officer was released. The suspect is currently being treated and his condition is unknown.
The officer will be placed on standard administrative leave pending the investigation.
The Division of Criminal Investigations will investigate the case and file a report with the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office.
You must log in to post a comment.