EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information about recent arson and vandalism in Edina.
The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering the award stemming from a July 23 incident in which several cars were vandalized in the Parklawn Court area of the city. Police say the suspect(s) attempted to light multiple cars on fire, causing significant damage to them.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Edina police at 952-826-1610.
