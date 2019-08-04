Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More details are emerging about the shooter who killed nine people at an early Sunday morning shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More details are emerging about the shooter who killed nine people at an early Sunday morning shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
Sources who went to Bellbrook High School, which is located about 15 miles outside of where the shooting occurred, say the man created a “hit list” of people he wanted to kill. A woman who said she was on that “hit list” said some of the women listed had rejected the shooter romantically.
Then-classmates described the shooter as “unstable” and “extremely aggressive”. The shooter was allegedly arrested for the “hit list” and expelled his freshman year, but later returned to the school. Sources say the high school’s administration did not formally address the list to students.
You must log in to post a comment.