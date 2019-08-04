MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After two mass shootings in less than 24 hours, local groups and officials are beginning to publicly address the incidents.

The Minneapolis Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that its sending “thoughts and prayers” to the communities of Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. The department also said it has increased its presence around entertainment districts in the city.

The Minnesota arm of gun control advocate group Moms Demand Action called for people to contact their elected officials to “demand they pass gun reform now.”

Several Minnesota lawmakers also condemned the attacks, including Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who said she’s “ready to go back tomorrow” to pass gun control legislation.

Yesterday was a dark day. From El Paso to Dayton in less than 24 hours, we simply cannot go on like this. I mourn for the lives lost and the families devastated. Inaction is unacceptable. No more talk. The time for passing legislation is now. I’m ready to go back tomorrow. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 4, 2019

President Donald Trump released a series of tweets, calling the shooting in Texas “an act of cowardice.”

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

He later referenced the Ohio shooting, and ordered the American flag to be lowered to half-staff at the White House and all public buildings, military posts and naval stations “as a mark of solemn respect.”