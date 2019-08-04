  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMInstinct
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amy Klobuchar, Donald Trump, Mass Shooting, Moms Demand Action

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After two mass shootings in less than 24 hours, local groups and officials are beginning to publicly address the incidents.

The Minneapolis Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that its sending “thoughts and prayers” to the communities of Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. The department also said it has increased its presence around entertainment districts in the city.

The Minnesota arm of gun control advocate group Moms Demand Action called for people to contact their elected officials to “demand they pass gun reform now.”

Several Minnesota lawmakers also condemned the attacks, including Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who said she’s “ready to go back tomorrow” to pass gun control legislation.

President Donald Trump released a series of tweets, calling the shooting in Texas “an act of cowardice.”

He later referenced the Ohio shooting, and ordered the American flag to be lowered to half-staff at the White House and all public buildings, military posts and naval stations “as a mark of solemn respect.”

Comments