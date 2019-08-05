



After two mass shootings within 24 hours over the weekend, many people are asking what they can do to get their voices heard.

WCCO spoke to representatives with Moms Demand Action MN– who advocate for solutions to address gun violence in the U.S.– and Gun Owners Caucus of MN, who advocate to protect gun rights.

Both organizations encourage supporters to call their congress members following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

“Talk to them about why you think certain ideas are worth exploring, why you think certain ideas won’t work. It’s really the only way we’re going to get anywhere is if we stop making political footballs out of these tragedies,” said Rob Doar, political director for Gun Owners Caucus of MN.

Erin Zamoff, the state chapter leader of Moms Demand Action, says you should be calling your state and U.S. senators even if you already agree with their viewpoints.

“Senators Klobuchar and Smith need to know that their constituents are behind them and how important it is… that they prioritize this issue,” said Zamoff.

On Monday, President Donald Trump called for the enactment of Red Flag Laws across the country, which would allow authorities to seize guns from individuals who pose a violent risk. Several states have already passed Red Flag Laws, but Minnesota has not.

Zamoff is hesitant to believe the President will follow through on enacting a stricter background check law.

“I don’t know if we can trust what [President Trump] has said because in the past he has said he supported universal background checks and then the gun lobby got to him and he backed off,” said Zamoff.

Doar wasn’t won over by the President’s solution of Red Flag Laws either.

“The bottom line is we want to make sure that any individual who poses a danger to themselves or others gets the help that they need. We don’t think that going and getting the firearms, removing them, is necessarily getting them help,” said Doar.

One thing they both agree on: No more mass shootings.

“We absolutely care deeply about these tragedies– we want to make sure people are safe,” said Doar.

“These mass shootings are shocking and devastating,” Zamoff.

Both of these groups have events this weekend, where the public can meet group leaders and ask questions. The Gun Owners Caucus of MN will have a booth at the Carver County Fair in Waconia this weekend. Moms Demand Action MN is gathering on the MN State Capitol steps Wednesday at 7 p.m., alongside Governor Tim Walz.

To learn more about each of these groups, go their active Facebook pages, Gun Owners Caucus of MN and Moms Demand Action MN.