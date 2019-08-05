Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service’s Midwest Regional Office has been named as the state’s first breastfeeding friendly federal office by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The recognition comes after the construction of a new lactation room designed by a small group of working mothers.
“The Service is committed to diversity and inclusion in our ranks,” said acting Midwest Regional Director, Charlie Wooley. “When it was brought to my attention that we could better accommodate the needs of working mothers in our office through the creation of a lactation room, it was an easy decision and we moved to make it happen immediately.”
The lactation room includes a private sink, a refrigerator for breast milk storage, a mirror, a privacy lock on the door and more.
