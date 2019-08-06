MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The home where so much heartbreak happened for one Wisconsin family was torn down Tuesday.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told WCCO-TV the Closs home is no more after the bank decided to take it down.
The house was the scene of two murders and a kidnapping in October, when Jake Patterson killed James and Denise Closs, and took their daughter, Jayme. She was missing for months before escaping Patterson in Gordon, Wisconsin.
Closs now lives with an aunt in Barron. Patterson is serving a life sentence in prison.