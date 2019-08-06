  • WCCO 4On Air

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The search in Lake Michigan for a missing swimmer off the shore of a Milwaukee suburb has turned into a recovery mission.

The Coast Guard and others resumed their search Tuesday for a 19-year-old man who disappeared underwater Monday night.

Authorities say three young adults went swimming at the Warnimont Park beach in Cudahy and the teen failed to surface about 6:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard was called and helped local first responders search for the man until about 9:30 p.m.

