Comments
EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A man accused of hitting and killing two people with his minivan last year in Eagan pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Monday.
EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A man accused of hitting and killing two people with his minivan last year in Eagan pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Monday.
The charges stem from a June 2018 incident in which Jonna Armartey, 37, struck 74-year-old Roger Peterson and 58-year-old Diane Peterson as they took their nightly walk.
Police found the couple in the parking lot of a strip mall with blunt force trauma, struggling to breathe. Both were later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said Armartey told them he hit the couple with his minivan because they “freaked him out.”
RELATED: Charges: Man Says Couple ‘Freaked Him Out’ So He Ran Them Over
Armartey’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 11.
You must log in to post a comment.