  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagan, Jonna Armartey


EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A man accused of hitting and killing two people with his minivan last year in Eagan pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Monday.

The charges stem from a June 2018 incident in which Jonna Armartey, 37, struck 74-year-old Roger Peterson and 58-year-old Diane Peterson as they took their nightly walk.

(credit: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

Police found the couple in the parking lot of a strip mall with blunt force trauma, struggling to breathe. Both were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

(credit: Eagan Police Department)

Police said Armartey told them he hit the couple with his minivan because they “freaked him out.”

RELATED: Charges: Man Says Couple ‘Freaked Him Out’ So He Ran Them Over

Armartey’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Comments